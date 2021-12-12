Warning after Shropshire property fire caused by "poorly fitted wood burner flue"

Leek Street in Wem. Pic: Google

Three fire engines were scrambled from stations in Prees, Shrewsbury and Wem at 7.09pm on Saturday to Leek Street where crews found that blaze involving log burner had spread to the property.

Crews, who included an operations officer, used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a covering jet to deal with the fire.

They also used ventilation kit to clear away smoke

Jim Barker, the assistant group commander for the county fire service's Shropshire rural west area tweeted: "Fire started by a poorly fitted wood burner flue.

"Please ensure your flue is fitted by a suitably qualified professional. Stay safe."

The crew at Wem Fire Station also tweeted: "Please ensure you have your log burner installed correctly."