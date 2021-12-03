Notification Settings

Fraudster stole cash and furniture from Shropshire church

By Nick Humphreys

A fraudster triggered a suspended conditional order for stealing from a church.

St Peter's and St Paul's Parish Church in Wem

Jonathan Clorley, aged 40, admitted two charges of fraud at Kidderminster Magistrates Court after using someone else's bank card.

He also triggered a two-year conditional discharge order after he stole a circular votive stand worth £457.63, as well as £43 cash, from St Peter's and St Paul's Parish Church in Wem. Those offences took place on January 5, 2019 and he was convicted the following month.

The fraud offences were carried out by Clorley between December 19 and 20 last year.

Clorley, of High Street, Wem, received two community orders to run concurrently.

He is now on an eight-week curfew between 7pm and 7am.

He must pay £107.25 compensation for the first fraud offence, and £27.49 for the second.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

