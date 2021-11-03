Hakim's serious steps to raise money for Dogs Trust

Fundraiser Hakim Rashid is presenting the money he raised to Dogs Trust in Shrewsbury for the sponsored walk that he completed at Roseville House, Wem. He is pictured here with Dogs Trust's Mo Flynn and Snowball the dog (who is deaf)

Hakim Rashid, aged 41, has lived at Roseville House in Wem for 22 years and has a physical condition which places his feet at a wide angle, giving him a noticeable limp.

"Hak was so proud and excited by the award that he decided to walk a mile a day for Dogs Trust," said Rachel Boulter, who is deputy manager at the Achieve Together-owned house.

"Hak did at least a mile every day during October wearing his Dogs Trust t-shirt and carrying a collection box.

"He collected about £350 in total which he handed over to the Dogs Trust."

Mo Flynn, of Dogs Trust in Shrewsbury, visited Roseville House on Monday to collect the money for charity's coffers.

She took deaf pooch Snowball with her after Hakim said he liked him during a recent visit.

"He said he chose Dogs Trust because all animals matter. He’s such a lovely, kind man. He likes to help people," said Rachel.

Hakim has considered doing another charity walk and may do one after Christmas. He's previously raised cash for Severn Hospice.

Roseville House provides specialist support to six people with learning disabilities, autism and additional complex needs. Its staff and six residents are still buzzing after national awards triumph earlier this year.

The team was named ‘care home team of the year’ for the West Midlands region at the Great British Care Awards and went on to also win the national title.

They've organised party nights and choir sessions and created a garden bar, and staff worked hard to keep residents’ spirits up during the pandemic.

The purpose of the Great British Care Awards is to pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

The team was recognised for going above and beyond to promote wellbeing during the Covid-19 pandemic and putting the needs of the people they support above their own.

Rachel says the team of 14 staff works well together and they coped with the additional challenges that the Covid pandemic brought to the care home.

Life was very different for residents as they missed their visits from family and friends and some of the activities that they were used to do.

At Roseville House, an outhouse at the property was transformed into a bar, a shop, a market stall and a barber's in attempts to make things as ‘normal’ as possible.

Eight members of staff and two residents, including Hakim, attended the Great British Care Awards ceremony, which was presented by TV presenter and former star of The Only Way Is Essex, Mark Wright.

Describing why the team had won the prestigious award, the judges said: “This team really stood out for their genuine passion for caring for their residents. They support one another in very challenging circumstances to ensure the wellbeing of residents and demonstrated an innovative approach to delivering person centred care.”