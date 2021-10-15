Route into Wem to close for railway bridge replacement

Netword Rail is set to replace the railway bridge on Mill Street in Wem this year

Network Rail will replace the railway bridge on Mill Street in Wem later this year to help rail passengers and road users on their journeys.

There will be two drop-in sessions held at Wem Town Hall, in advance of the work taking place, on Thursday, October 21 from 9am to 12pm and Monday, November 1 from 4pm to 7pm.

The drop-in sessions are an opportunity for people living in and around the area, to find out more about the work being done.

Mill Street will be temporarily closed underneath the railway bridge from December 4 to 29, with a signed diversionary route in place along the B5063/Shawbury Road, A49 and B5065/Soulton Road.

During the core work from 11pm on Friday, December 24 to 4am on Wednesday, December 29 there will be a single lane closure and traffic lights in place at the roundabout between the B4576 and the B5063.

Full closure of the roundabout will take place for 15 minutes on Sunday, December 26 whilst the new bridge is driven into place.

Pedestrian access will be maintained underneath the bridge as much as possible when work is not happening.

Laura Townsend, scheme project manager for Network Rail said: “We’d like to thank the local community in advance for their patience as we carry out this essential work to replace the bridge on Mill Street.

“Renewing this bridge will enable us to continue to run a safe and efficient railway resulting in better journeys for rail passengers and road users in the future.

“We know that there is never an ideal time to carry out work involving a road closure but using an SPMT to drive the bridge into place means we can minimise the impact on the local community as much as possible."

Councillor Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “We appreciate that this work will cause disruption while the road is closed, and we want to minimise any inconvenience caused.

“We’re working closely with Network Rail to ensure that local people and businesses are aware of the work, and to ensure that appropriate diversion routes and traffic management measures are in place whilst work is being carried out.”

A rail replacement bus will be in operation on 27 and 28 December between Shrewsbury and Crewe.