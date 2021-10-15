Launch date for village memories book

Called Loppington and Burlton Remembered, the event is at Loppington Village Hall at 2pm when people can see and buy the book, which is the result of nearly two years' research.

Barry Hawkins of the book project said: "The book will be A4 in size and we have 220 pages and over 40 different contributors. Some of these ex-village people now live miles away from the area, in places such as Bristol, Slough , Redditch, Dorset, Somerset, and so on, but still have fond memories of their early life in these north Shropshire villages.

"The editorial team comprised six people including myself. Some of us have written our own memories of growing up in the area and we have then been encouraging others to do likewise.

"It has taken a long time to get it together since our small group first met to discuss the idea in November 2019 and we have been helped enormously by Jeff and Bron Beard who are retired schoolteachers now living in Loppington village who have coordinated and proof-checked the various stories that we came up with."