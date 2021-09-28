Organisers in Wem are getting the ball rolling for a right royal platinum party

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 27/09/2021 - The good citizens of Wem are preparing to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne. Pictured here at Wem Town Council Edinburgh House..

The Queen is set to become the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee, notching up 70 years of service, after acceding to the throne on February 1952.

Patriotic folk in Wem have set the ball rolling on what they hope will be a shindig like no other over the celebratory extended bank holiday from June 2 to June 5, 2022.

"The last time we had a royal celebration the place was heaving and people really got into it," said committee member Sue Holliday. "We did the silver jubilee and the Queen's 90th and went all out for those.

"People do get into the spirit in Wem, and I think that is because the town is not too big. Asking the businesses in the high street if they will put up decorations only takes half an hour."

Activities are set to be organised by a committee of volunteers from the community, with town mayor Peter Broomhall and town clerk Penny O'Hagan providing moral support during this photocall.

The first meeting was held last week and events they are working on include a beacon lighting, an event for teenagers, a party in the park, and a possible screening of the Party in the Palace on a big screen on Wem Recreation Ground.

A Sunday morning faith service with a possible parade is also a possibility.

But to get things done, Sue says they need help, fundraising and sponsorship.

And the next meeting of the community group will be on October 19, at the Roden Suite, in Edinburgh House, Wem, from 7pm.

"Anyone wishing to join in and help in any way can come along to the next meeting," said Sue. There are also other ways to volunteer or offer help, by emailing Sue on cooksuey@gmail.com, or phoning her on 07947 987664.