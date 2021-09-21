Scarecrow trail declared an outstanding success as straw figures appeared in the countryside

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 20/09/2021..Pic in Whicall and surroundings where there has been a scarecrow trail. Anthea Reeves.

Organisers of the Whixall Scarecrow Trail asked local people to consider building a scarecrow to help raise funds for local charities.

They could not have foresaw the hard work and dedication that went into the building of scarecrows of every size shape and theme.

There was Peter Rabbit, stealing carrots from Mr McGregor's Garden, and Cruella de Ville, with just a few of the 101 Dalmatians. There was not only Spiderman but it seems the whole cast of the Avengers series and the the Shropshire Star even featured along with a reader sitting atop a hedge.

There were pirates and housewife, witches, anglers along the canal, not one but two Marilyn Monroe scarecrows and Joseph and his Technicolour Dreamcoat standing outside one of the local churches. And across the Shropshire/Welsh border that skirts the Whixall area there was a fiery Welsh Dragon.

People could pick up a scarecrow trail map and tick off the ones they spotted then vote for their favourite in different categories.

And the event culminated in a scarecrow day and evening at the social centre with family fun games, a bouncy castle and even a fancy dress competition for 'real life scarecrows'.

One of the organisers, Dave Birch, said he hoped that the scarecrow trail will have raised £1,000 for local good causes and charities.

"It was a a fun competition and its main aim was to support community spirit and raise funds for worthwhile causes," he said.

St Mary's church and the Whixall chapel also served refreshments over certain days of the trail to boost their funds.

Many residents took to social media to thank Dave and the scarecrow team for putting on community minded event with both the trail and the scarecrow day.