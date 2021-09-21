The proposed development

Shropshire Council’s northern planning committee will meet next week to decide an application by Metacre Ltd to develop a site off Lowe Hill Road in Wem, and officers say it should be approved.

A previous application for the site was refused last year on the grounds of “significant visual and biodiversity harm” – but planners say they are now satisfied that the developer has addressed these issues.

The majority of the land is allocated for 100 houses in the council’s current development plan, but Metacre says a gas pipe and existing trees make parts of the site unsuitable for built development. It is therefore proposing to encompass more land to the west to ensure 100 homes can be delivered.

Ten of the properties will be ‘affordable homes’, while the proposals also include public open space and a site for community use.

Wem Town Council and 20 members of the public have objected to the plans, citing the fact that part of the site is outside the town’s development boundary, concerns over flooding, ecology and traffic impact on the town’s roads.

Safety fears have also been voiced over the proposed access, between the junction with Pyms Road and the entrance to Thomas Adams School.

The report to the meeting says: "Development on site will have an adverse impact on the surrounding landscape. However it is considered this impact can be mitigated with additional landscaping, and it is also acknowledged the majority of the application site is allocated for residential development in accordance with the local plan.

“It is noted there are significant concerns to the application on highway and transportation matters from both members of the public and Wem Town Council, however with appropriate conditions attached to any approval notice issued, it is considered this matter is addressed satisfactorily."

“With a condition attached to any approval notice issued, in order to ensure a sustainable means of surface and foul water drainage, it is considered detail included in the applicants flood risk assessment and supporting information in support of the application on drainage issues is acceptable.”

The planning committee meets on Tuesday, at Shirehall.