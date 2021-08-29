Live music returns to town hall

The trust that runs Wem Town Hall says it is pleased to announce the resumption of live music after 16 months of Covid restrictions when all planned events were cancelled.

A Jazz concert will take place on September 11 at the Town Hall,featuring Shropshire's Derek Harrison with his band the Jazz Knights.

Proceeds will be in aid of The Wem Town Hall Community Trust.

A spokesperson for the trust said that the programme of light ,popular and entertaining traditional jazz, would feature the styles of Acker Bilk,Kenny Ball,Chris Barber plus other well known artists.

"The Jazz Knights feature a wealth of experience with Stan Williams on trumpet,Eric Newton on clarinet,Stuart Tanner on Bass,Graham "Rocket" Ashley on Drums,and Russ Latham with vocals,all led by Derek Harrison on keyboard/piano."

The show starts at 8pm, with cabaret seating,licensed bar serving, serving hot and cold drinks and light refreshments.

Tickets are on sale from Wem Town Hall on 01939 232299.

