Police make arrest for suspected cannabis cultivation in Wem

One person has been arrested on suspicion of growing cannabis after a search warrant was carried out in north Shropshire.

Drugs in Wem. Picture: @NorthShropsCops

Police in Wem carried out a search warrant in the town on Friday morning.

The Wem Safer Neighbourhood Police team arrested one person on suspicion of growing cannabis at a property.

The police team tweeted at around 6pm on Friday: "Wem SNT have carried out a search warrant in Wem this morning.

"A number of cannabis plants have been seized. One person arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis."

