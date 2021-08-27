Police make arrest for suspected cannabis cultivation in Wem

Police in Wem carried out a search warrant in the town on Friday morning.
The Wem Safer Neighbourhood Police team arrested one person on suspicion of growing cannabis at a property.
The police team tweeted at around 6pm on Friday: "Wem SNT have carried out a search warrant in Wem this morning.
"A number of cannabis plants have been seized. One person arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis."
