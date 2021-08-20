Villages create their own 'straw poll' for Wem's scarecrow trail

From left are Mary Russell, Julie Jones, Shelia Nunn, Grace Broadhurst and Colleen Harding

For the townsfolk have responded once again to calls to create a fun scarecrow trail that has been amusing and delighting visitors and residents alike during the week.

"Some of the scarecrows must have taken two or three bales, it was an amazing effort," said Steve Tudor, who is one of the team of people organising this year's scarecrow trail.

"I have lived in Wem for many years and going on the trail has introduced me to parts of the town that even I did not know existed," added Steve.

"It has helped to bring people together and enhance Wem's community spirit. Lots of new people have come into the town and they too have taken part."

The scarecrow trail was introduced last year during the coronavirus lockdown as one of the few community events that could be held in a socially distanced way. Some 50 creations were judged last year, when everyone was at home.

"We were expecting fewer scarecrows this year, and I thought if we had 30 we would be doing well. We actually had 34 which was much better than I was expecting," said Steve.

Star photographer Jamie Ricketts was taken on a tour of the town to see some of the stunning creations on show this year.

A helpful scarecrow rescuing a cat

The Wolarski boys with their Spongebob Squarepants scarecrow

Mo Corley with Scare-Dy

Among the entries were businesses, the Methodist Church, the library, the town hall, and the Westlands retirement housing complex in Vaughan Place.

At the retirement complex Mary Russell, Julie Jones, Shelia Nunn, Grave Broadhurst and Colleen Harding went to tea with their creations, even baking their own cakes. There was also a Winnie the Witch.

The organisers were especially pleased with the number of entries from young people, including Jakub Wolarski, aged five, and Lukasz Wolarski, aged eight, who built a doppelgänger Spongebob Squarepants.

No particular theme was set for the scarecrows as residents were tasked with stretching their straw-fuelled imaginations.

Among those responding were Mo Corley, with her wide-eyed sacred scarecrow Scare-Dy, while Debbie Taylor's straw person had its head in a mole hill looking for the pesky garden diggers. The Ikin family decided to go for a topical scarecrow with their straw nurse.

Debbie Taylor and her scarecrows hunting for moles

Some spooky scarecrows

Everyone who wanted to take part in the trail was asked to collect an entry form from the Fruitful Deli for £5. People who took judging forms were also asked to make a donation to charity. The £170 raised through entries and any donations on top will be equally divided for two local causes.

The youth club wants to organise a Christmas party for members while the Stage Door theatre will also put its share to good use.

Around 100 judging forms were taken by members of the public to tick off on their trail and for the creations to be judged from one to 10.

The judges are due to meet tomorrow on Saturday to decide the winners of four main prizes, for best overall, most comical creation, the best under 16 entry, and the most original/unusual.

"We will mainly be counting up the scores," said Steve.