Plans for 100 homes submitted again

Shropshire Council will make a decision on the proposal

Earlier proposals for a site off Lowe Hill Road in Wem were refused last year by Shropshire Council, with planning officers saying the scheme could lead to “significant visual and biodiversity harm”.

The new plans closely resemble those in the previous application, but the developer, Metacre Ltd, has submitted further supporting documentation which it says addresses the concerns.

An appeal against the previous refusal has also been lodged with the Planning Inspectorate.

The majority of the land is allocated for up to 100 houses in the council’s current development plan, but Metacre says a gas pipe and existing trees make parts of the site “unsuitable for built development”.

A planning statement submitted with the application says: “These constraints therefore compromise the ability to develop a proportion of the site… and thus meet the requirement to construct 100 units within the boundary of the allocated site to an appropriate density.

“Whilst a higher density of residential development could potentially come forward, this would have an adverse effect on the surrounding area and in particular the rural fringe of Wem in which the site is situated.

“The proposals therefore utilise adjacent land to allow for a character of development which has a lower, and more appropriate density.

“The indicative layout demonstrates that appropriate areas of open space can be provided, allowing residents access to multi-functional accessible spaces, a community use area and sustainable drainage schemes set within a high quality landscaping.

“Thus reducing the impact of the residential units and associated parking and access roads.”

The plans include 10 affordable homes, public open space and a new access off Lowe Hill Road.

A plot of land will be set aside for a community facility, and a Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contribution would also be made by the developer.

In their objections to the previous application, Wem Town Council, the civic society and Wem Economic Forum (WEF) have all called for major road improvements – including a potential one-way system – before any development takes place on the site.

Further concerns were raised over the safety of the proposed access off Lowe Hill Road, however Shropshire Council’s highways department raised no objection.