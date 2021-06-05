Firefighters battle hedge blaze close to oil tank in north Shropshire

The hedge close to the oil tank. Photo Wem Fire Station

The fire broke out at 1.50pm today at a property in Wolverley.

Crews from Wem and Ellesmere went to the fire which involved 10 metres of fencing and hedgerow.

The firefighters took almost an hour to bring the blaze under control with the Ellesmere crew assisting with the water supply.

A fire service spokesman said an oil tank was in close proximity to the fire.

Incident:📟 Mobilised at 13:50 to a Fire In Open in Wolverley. Fire involving hedgerow, oil tank in close proximity, 2 hose reel jets used to extinguish fire. Assisted by Ellesmere for water supply. 🚒🔥 pic.twitter.com/CfGh9NfsbL — Wem Fire Station (@SFRS_Wem) June 5, 2021

Just after noon today a fire crew from Wellington was called out to a garden bonfire out of control.

The fire was in a garden in Saville Close, and was brought under control within half an hour.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to ensure the fire was out.

At 4.40pm a fire crew from Shrewsbury had to put out another fence and hedge fire in York Road, Harlescott.