Music and laughter on the bill at country hall

By Sue AustinWemPublished:

Live music can be enjoyed at the amphitheatre at Soulton Hall, Wem during the summer.

Tim Ashton of Soulton Hall, Wem.
Owners of the hall built the open air theatre last year during lockdown and have already hosted live theatre since Covid-19 restrictions started to be lifted.

One of the organisers of the events, Polly Hughes, said that three live music events were lined up to take place as well as a comedy night.

Country rock band, The Diablos will take to the stage on June 12, with comedian, Patrick Monahan, starring on July 17.

Simon and Garfunkel tribute act, Sounds of Simon will be on the bill on July 17 while on August 7 there will be live music from Surfin Llamas.

More information is available on line at soultonhall.co.uk.

