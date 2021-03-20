Alfie wins award for his story about his determination to learn to walk again

Alfie Rixon Alfie Rixon and 11 year old sister Elizabeth Rixon.. Alfie and paralympian Andy Lewis Alfie rings the bell after completing his treatment

The 14-year-old from Wem, wrote down his story for the young reporter competition.

He now wants to hear from other young people and hear their experiences of cancer treatment during lockdown.

Alfie is currently training to do a gruelling 10 mile walk on his prosthetic leg on March 28 to raise money for Hope House Children's Hospice which has helped him and his family over the past three years.

He will walk with his father, Dan, sister, Elizabeth and grandmother, Lynne, from the family home to the top of Grinshill.

Anyone wanting to support his walk with a donation can do so online at justgiving.com/fundraising/daniel-rixon1.

The Thomas Adams student was diagnosed with an aggressive osteosarcoma in July 2018 after first thinking he had sprained his ankle. He underwent chemotherapy and had the lower part of his leg amputated.

He recalls the moment he was given the diagnosis.

"I actually didn't know what an osteosarcoma was," he said.

"I think my words were 'Thank God it is not cancer,' then she looked at me with the exact same look the doctor looked at my dad at s-ray and said 'Yes it is cancer'. Knowing nothing about cancer I burst into tears because I had no idea what to do."

He started chemotherapy and in November 2018 had the amputation.

"If they didn't amputate my leg is it would have started spreading up my leg and into my chest."

The chemotherapy affected his hearing and Alfie had to wait for his hearing aids.

And with physiotherapy treatments cancelled due to the pandemic, he started learning to walk again at home with the help of his father.

"My dad would get me out in the wheelchair and once he got me outside I wanted to walk again. It was hard but in the end it was totally worth it."

He said he was delighted to have won the young reporter award saying he just wanted to get his story told and to find out how young cancer treatment was affected by the pandemic.

His Grandmother, Lynne, said she was proud of Alfie and his latest Young Reporter award.