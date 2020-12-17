Tribute is paid to veteran of D-Day

Alfred George Hodnett, known as George

Alfred George Hodnett, known as George, who was 96, was born at Bromlow near Ludlow and lived for most of his life in Wem.

His relatives hope that his army war service will be recognised on the day of his funeral, which takes place in Malpas on December 22.

He served, during the Second World War, in the 26th squadron, Royal Engineers of the 79th Armoured Division.

The armoured vehicles of the 79th became widely known as ‘Hobart’s Funnies’, designed by Major General Sir Percy Hobart to negotiate the soft sand and shingle of the beaches during the Allied invasion.

Nephew, Ken Hodnett, from Ford, who went with his uncle to Normandy in 2017 said he had been very proud of the part he played in the war.

“He never really said much about the war. But he told us about the landmine that blew the tracks off his tank and of the time when, out of the vehicle, there was a blast that blew his beret off.

Avid

"He had to be issued with a new beret and he suffered with tinnitus for the rest of his life.”

The war ended on Mr Hodnett’s 21st birthday.

He moved to Wem, married his wife Sylvia and worked for the railways and in parcel delivery. His wife died in 1987.

“Uncle George loved car boot sales and was an avid collector of coins and memorabilia.

“Each member of the 79th Armoured Division was presented with a book in 1945. His was stolen but I managed to obtain a replacement for him, he was so pleased.”

In latter years Mr Hodnett lived in care homes, most recently, Cliffdale in Pontesbury.