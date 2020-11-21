Shropshire waste firm denies alleged health and safety breach

A Shropshire waste company is to go on trial in 2022 for an alleged breach of health and safety rules.

PG Skips Ltd of the Wem area denies a single charge of failing to ensure that employees were not exposed to risk to their health, allegedly by not clearing a blockage in a waste aluminium and copper pipe.

It relates to an alleged blockage on October 9, 2017.

The prosecution case is being brought by the Health and Safety Executive, and a brief hearing was held at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.

Progress will be made towards holding a trial, with a provisional trial start date of January 21, 2022.

