Shropshire dog-lovers raise hundreds of pounds for dog rescue charity

Clare Rose Walker of Wem worked a 12-hour hairdressing shift and gave all her takings to Lotus Stray Rescue. One of her customers turned out to be a pub landlord and he agreed his next pub quiz would be for the benefit of the charity.

Clare said: "I first found out about Lotus Stray Rescue from my mother-in-law Elly Boxall, who also has a lot to do with Hilbrae pets hotel and stray kennels, helping walk the dogs, loving them all like her own and donating whatever she can.

"Lotus Stray Rescue save the lives of dogs from Romania that will sadly be killed or have a very sad, slow and lonely end of life. Hilbrae offered Lotus Stray Rescue 14 kennels for dogs to come over. Sadly it’s not that easy and it costs a lot of money to transport them over here.

Pub quiz

"I’ve always been a huge dog lover myself so in September I decided to work a 12-hour day (8am to 8pm) in my barber's (The Handsome House, Market Drayton). Everything I earned that day and also extra that people donated on the day via cash or online transfer raised a fantastic total of £355 in the end.

"One of my customers that day was Sam Nellins who runs the Sandbrook Vaults pub in Market Drayton, and he decided he wanted to choose Lotus Stray Rescue as his next charity quiz night which was held on Wednesday, October 7."

Clare took to social media to ask for support and was given a host of raffle prizes.

"We had vouchers from many businesses in and around Market Drayton, many dog related such as Loki’s Locks Dog Grooming, Ani-Pals Pet Services, Sports & Country and Nose to Trail, and also many eateries and beauty/hair vouchers.

"We sold many raffle tickets before the day and also on the day, and in the end we raised £391 for the doggies. A great night was had by all and our team didn’t come last – bonus!"

Clare was also full of praise for Cheryl Gibson at Shropshire Canine Enrichment who helped connect the two charities, saying she was an "angel".