Dazzling rainbow over Shropshire

Last night'srain was a shock for the county, which has had one of its driest Septembers as part of the Indian summer.

But it led to this wonderful rainbow over Whixhall, captured by Claire Bishop from her garden.

The weekend was forecast to stay dry with winds easing.

Dave Throup from the Environment Agency said: "With a week to go September has been exceptionally dry in the Midlands with just a fifth of average rainfall.

"I think things are about to change significantly next week, but maybe not in time for September," he said.