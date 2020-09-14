Back to work project by Qube

Based at Qube on Oswald Road, the Building Better Opportunities project provides support and guidance to people who are unemployed, disadvantaged or face barriers in their search for employment.

The project helps to develop skills, build confidence and gain experience through volunteering.

Qube Volunteer Centre can provide advice to anyone who is interested in taking part and full details of organisations offering volunteering opportunities can be found in their online directory at www.qube-oca.org.uk. Simply register your interest to arrange a telephone appointment to find out more.

Volunteering Officer Susie Sutcliffe said ‘This is such a great project, we have already placed a number of volunteers into various roles which have built on their existing skills and their aims for the future. We can provide training and support and as needed and make sure that placements are tailored to the individual’s personal needs. It’s a kind of win win situation where organisations get the support they need and individuals develop and acquire new skills.’

New organisations are also invited to contact Qube to register their volunteering opportunities.