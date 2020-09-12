Wem's food help scheme gets £4,000 from lottery fund

Wem Store Cupboard Group says the funding will enable the group to develop the work it started to provide food support to local residents throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group is made up from several organisations and individuals from the town including Wem Eating Well Project, Food Bank Volunteers, Wem Youth Club, Wem Town Council and Incredible Edible.

Since the start of the pandemic the group has worked together to provide food parcels to those most in need of help as well as in hot meals and ready meals.

The grant will be used to enable the group to continue to provide this support over the winter period as well as helping the group to develop more food related projects including running a pilot meals on wheels project which will be launched later in the year.

Chris Mellings, Wem’s County Councillor and a representative of the group thanked the National Lottery and said: “It’s great news we have been awarded this grant from the National Lottery.

"The grant will enable us to make a real difference to support local people at such a difficult time.

"We know from our work over the past few months there are many people who need food support in our community and this is only going to be more difficult as we head into winter.

"Details of how people can access food support through this project will be published shortly.”