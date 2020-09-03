Menu

Advertising

Woman treated by paramedics after kitchen fire

By Nick Humphreys | Wem | News | Published:

A woman was treated by paramedics after a kitchen fire last night.

The incident happened at Lowe Hill Gardens in Wem at around 6.30pm.

Wem Fire Station said: "Mobilised at 6.40pm to an activated fire alarm at Lowe Hill Gardens, Wem. On arrival smoke was issuing from property. Assistance message made. Prees Fire Service and station manager Jim Barker attended. Fire involving kitchen. West Midlands Ambulance Service attended to female casualty.

"Please ensure you have working smoke alarms in your property."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service added: "At 6.40pm on Wednesday, September 2, we received a call reporting an incident in Shrewsbury.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Prees and Wem.

"Incident involving fire in property in kitchen area. Fire crews used one hose reel jet, one covering jet, ceiling hooks and four breathing apparatus."

Wem North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News