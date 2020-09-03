Woman treated by paramedics after kitchen fire

The incident happened at Lowe Hill Gardens in Wem at around 6.30pm.

Wem Fire Station said: "Mobilised at 6.40pm to an activated fire alarm at Lowe Hill Gardens, Wem. On arrival smoke was issuing from property. Assistance message made. Prees Fire Service and station manager Jim Barker attended. Fire involving kitchen. West Midlands Ambulance Service attended to female casualty.

"Please ensure you have working smoke alarms in your property."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service added: "At 6.40pm on Wednesday, September 2, we received a call reporting an incident in Shrewsbury.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Prees and Wem.

"Incident involving fire in property in kitchen area. Fire crews used one hose reel jet, one covering jet, ceiling hooks and four breathing apparatus."