Car flips into hedge near notorious bend near Shrewsbury

The incident happened at Besford near Preston Brockhurst shortly before 11pm. Nobody was trapped in the car but paramedics attended the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 10.53pm on Sunday we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place. One fire appliance was mobilised from Wem.

"Crews used small gear to deal with the incident. Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service.

"A road traffic collision involving one car, which came to rest on it's side in roadside hedgerow. No persons trapped, crew made the vehicle safe."