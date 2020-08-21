Menu

Beloved Wellington man died after drug overdose

By Rob Smith

A beloved father and chef died after a drug overdose, an inquest ruled.

The inquest was held at the Shirehall, Shropshire Council's base in Shrewsbury

Razaq Mahmood, who was 47, lived in Wellington and worked at a Balti restaurant in Wem. He was born in Shrewsbury.

Mr Mahmood, who was known to his family as Zaq, was visiting a friend in Cordwell Park, Wem on the evening of December 22 last year when he collapsed, and an ambulance was called.

Despite CPR being given, Mr Mahmood's death was confirmed on the morning of December 23.

This week an inquest into his death heard the results of a post-mortem toxicology report.

The report found a mix of high levels of alcohol, cocaine and opiates in his body, leading to the pulmonary edema which caused his death.

Shropshire's coroner John Ellery delivered his verdict that Mr Mahmood suffered a drugs-related death.

He said: "He was a family man and he must be sorely missed."

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

