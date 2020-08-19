Inquest opens into death of cyclist near Whitchurch

Ian Andrew Edwards, who was 58, was involved in a crash on the B5476 in Coton, north Shropshire, at about 11.30pm on July 30. It happened in the vicinity of Post Office Lane.

Police said at the time that a vehicle and another cyclist were involved in the accident, and that the vehicle did not stop afterwards.

Mr Edwards, who hailed from Whixall, was declared dead at the scene despite the best efforts of members of the public and then paramedics.

In Shrewsbury today, Shropshire's coroner John Ellery opened an inquest into his death.

He heard evidence that Mr Edwards was cycling on the B4576 having visited a pub.

Mr Ellery adjourned the full inquest to be heard on November 25.