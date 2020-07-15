Youth club entrance given a makeover ahead of 50th anniversary

Wem Youth Centre has been refurbished by local volunteers taking advantage of lockdown, with an updated sign, fresh fascia boards and newly painted walls.

The 50th anniversary of the club is coming up and so they wanted to celebrate in style.

The celebrations are being organised by Friends of Wem Youth Club (FWYC), former club-goers remembering their teenage years and wanting to give back.

FWYC volunteer Kaz Plenty said: “The entrance of the youth club wasn’t very inviting, the signs had fallen off and for parents and children it makes it more inviting. I’d certainly let my child come here now, whereas before it looked so dated.”

However, with plans to build a sheltered area to enable the club to safeguard children against Covid-19 in small groups when the club reopens, there is still a lot of work to be done and many more donations needed.

“We’re especially looking for people who were club members in their youth,” Kaz added, “And we are hoping for some astroturf for the ball games.”

To donate to the youth club, call 07741885017 or message the Friends of Wem Youth Club Facebook page for further information.