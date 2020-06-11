Menu

Former Shropshire RAF worker died due to asbestos exposure, inquests hears

By Rob Smith | Wem | News | Published:

A former RAF worker died in a hospice of mesothelioma caused by exposure to asbestos, an inquest has heard.

Bernice Scullion, née Mulholland, worked as a simulator operator for the RAF, which she joined in 1994 at the age of 22.

She lived in Wem but was originally from County Down in Northern Ireland.

After she took ill with mesothelioma she went through two cycles of chemotherapy as well as radiotherapy, but she entered the Severn Hospice on May 26 this year after her condition worsened.

She died on June 3 at the age of 48. Her family consented for a fast-track inquest to be held.

Shropshire's coroner John Ellery recorded this week that Mrs Scullion died of industrial disease.

