Wem cricketers clocking up the miles for two good causes

Wem Cricket Club will be running, walking and cycling to reach the 4,000-mile target, chosen because it is roughly the distance to Mumbai. Professional player Jay Bista plays for Mumbai and was due to visit Wem this April, before the coronavirus lockdown put paid to the visit.

The club members will split the money they raise between NHS Charities Together and a new defibrillator for the east side of Wem. Their campaign launched this week.

Their fundraiser said: "Wem Cricket Club are proud of its links with the local community and are always looking at ways to support organisations as well as the general public. As a club we are all very aware and appreciative of how hard all members of the NHS have worked in the most challenging of conditions during the Covid crisis.

"Indeed we have a number of members who are working in the NHS and are continuing to make us proud. To show our appreciation to all the wonderful NHS staff we would like to raise money for the NHS.

"In addition we would also like to purchase a defibrillator to be located at our club headquarters in Wem, not just for use of club members but to be made available for use by the general public.

"Wem railway crossing is notorious for problems causing long delays, there is no defibrillator located to the east of the railway crossing – this despite there being a number of large housing estates and a large business park.

"Locating at a central point such as the cricket club would make this life saving equipment accessible to all, and reduce the risk of loss of life in the event of the crossing being down.

"We hope you will all support us by donating to help with these two extremely important initiatives."

Jay Bista has agreed to support the appeal himself.

Ladies' coordinator Gina Ellis has set up a club and spreadsheet for the members to track their progress towards the total.

Learn more and donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shaunastley.