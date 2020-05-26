Menu

Large fire which scorched undergrowth at beauty spot near Wem is believed to have been caused by barbecue

By Rob Smith | Wem | News | Published:

Firefighters had to work through the night to control a large woodland fire believed to have been caused by a barbecue.

Some of the damage caused by the fire, believed to have been sparked by a barbecue. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Firefighters had to work hard to get to the scene of the fire. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 5.30pm on Monday to Lee Hill in Lee Brockhurst, near Wem.

A crew from Prees arrived first and found a fire involving a large area of trees, rhododendrons and undergrowth at the top of the hill. The total area affected was approximately 20 square metres, according to a report from the fire service.

More backup was requested and crews fire crews from Wem, Whitchurch, Minsterley and Market Drayton were all sent.

Firefighters had to work hard to get to the scene of the fire.

They had to work in "extremely difficult and challenging" terrain to get their equipment to the top of the hill and fight the blaze.

At 1.15am a fresh crew from Market Drayton took over from the original crew to maintain a fire watch throughout the night.

Soon after the first light on Tuesday, crews from Hodnet, Wem, Whitchurch and Shrewsbury attended the scene to continue to damp down and extinguish deep seated pockets of fire.

A statement from the Market Drayton Fire Station said: "We are saddened to report that it is believed that this fire was caused by a barbecue."

The fire service's report on the incident said that four fire appliances were initially dispatched, and that the crews used hosereel jets and knapsacks in their efforts to extinguish the fire.

