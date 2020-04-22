Road improvements needed before homes go ahead, according to council

Plans have been submitted by Metacre Ltd for 100 homes on the outskirts of Wem.

But the town council, civic society and Wem Economic Forum (WEF) have all voiced objections to the proposals which they say will cripple the town’s already strained infrastructure.

Concerns have been raised over the added traffic the additional housing would create, and the positioning of the proposed entrance off Lowe Hill Road.

The town council said: “The town’s infrastructure is already under severe strain as a result of development since the 1980s making it unsustainable in accordance with the provisions of the National Planning Policy Framework.

“The town council has taken a consistent line that no further development should take place until the infrastructure of previous development has been addressed in the town – we cannot continue to build our way out of the problems.”

The town council said the proposed T-junction access off Lowe Hill Road, positioned between the junctions for Pyms Road and Thomas Adams School was “completely inadequate”.

WEF highlighted its ongoing push for a one-way system to alleviate some of the town’s traffic woes. The group said further consultation should be undertaken with the town council, Wem Rural Parish Council, the school and bus providers before any decision is made.

Wem Civic Society said the route from the development site to the town centre on foot via the narrow Maunds Corner was not suitable.

Chairman Shelagh Richardson said: “Currently this section of road has both retail and residential premises, with very low pavements.

“Pedestrians, including those coming from the new site, are endangered by large vehicles.

“This would encourage more people to use cars for journeys into town – worsening the problem.

“The solution examined by WEF is a one way system round the whole town, when and if finances permit. Perhaps the builders would like to pay for it?”

Shropshire Council’s highways department is yet to formally respond to the planning application.

Savills, agent to the developer, said the new homes would, “make a significant contribution to housing provision in Wem and will support the existing social infrastructure.”

A planning statement supporting the application said: “The site is in a sustainable location for residential development, on the edge of the existing built development where it benefits from easy access to the facilities, services and infrastructure offered by the market town of Wem, which is a key centre in the north of the county.”

The application will be decided by Shropshire Council.