Chimney fire in Wem due to birds nests blockage

By Charlotte Bentley | Wem | News | Published:

Fire crews tackled a chimney fire near Wem this morning caused by a birds nest blockage.

One fire engine was sent out from Wem station at around 8.50am this morning to reports of a chimney fire in Loppington, a village east of Wem.

Crews found a fire within the chimney breast above an open fire, due to an unswept chimney blocked by birds nests.

Crews used chimney rods, a hosereel jet, a stirrup pump and thermal imaging cameras to tackle the fire.

Wem North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

