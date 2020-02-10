Advertising
Chimney fire in Wem due to birds nests blockage
Fire crews tackled a chimney fire near Wem this morning caused by a birds nest blockage.
One fire engine was sent out from Wem station at around 8.50am this morning to reports of a chimney fire in Loppington, a village east of Wem.
Crews found a fire within the chimney breast above an open fire, due to an unswept chimney blocked by birds nests.
Crews used chimney rods, a hosereel jet, a stirrup pump and thermal imaging cameras to tackle the fire.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.