Shropshire teacher in bid to combat loneliness with crafting hub

Jenni Harris hopes her new venture, Jenni's Crafting Hub in High Street, will help tackle social isolation by bringing together like-minded people.

She said: "There's a big issue around mental health at the moment I know crafting has helped me previously, however, it can be quite isolating because people mainly do it from home.

"I hope this will encourage people to come along with their craft projects and do it alongside like-minded people.

"Loneliness is a big issue, especially for older people who may not get the chance to have much adult conversation. I want to get people talking. The hub will be for people of all ages though and I'm really keen to get young people along too.

"It would be nice for parents to be able to come along and craft with their kids."

Crafters will also be able to pick up any supplies they need while at the hub as Jenni plans to sell a range of items including books, patterns, needles and scissors.

She added: "There's already a big crafting community in Wem so it would be great to build on that. I got the keys to the shop on Saturday and have been having 10 or 15 people through a day saying they're interested in what I'm doing.

"I'm also planning to do workshops and demos too. I want it to be conversation led and to accommodate as many people as possible."

Jenni's Crafting Hub will have a grand opening on March 7 where craft guru Debbie Shore, who regularly appears as a guest on This Morning, will cut the ribbon.