Witness sought after pensioner targeted

The incident happened around 10.30am on Monday (3) at an address in Station Road in Wem.

Two men called at the address and claimed they had carried out gardening work for the victim. He handed over cash before ringing police.

The men left when the victim told them he had informed police.

It’s believed they were in a red Citroen vehicle with the registration PPF04 EPX.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses, include any motorists with dash cam who were in Station Road between 10.15am and 10.40am on Monday.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 ext 5866. Or alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.