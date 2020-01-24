Advertising
Casualty given oxygen therapy after Wem house fire
A casualty was given oxygen therapy after being rescued by firefighters from a house blaze in Wem.
Three fire crews were sent to The Grove at about 6.50pm on Thursday. They were sent from Prees, Shrewsbury and Wem.
The alarm was raised after a fire broke out in the kitchen/dining area of the house.
Crews saved the person and used a hose reel jet and a covering jet to put out the blaze.
The casualty was then left in the care of the ambulance service.
Firefighters had made the area safe by about 7.15pm.
