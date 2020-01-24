Casualty given oxygen therapy after Wem house fire

Three fire crews were sent to The Grove at about 6.50pm on Thursday. They were sent from Prees, Shrewsbury and Wem.

The alarm was raised after a fire broke out in the kitchen/dining area of the house.

Crews saved the person and used a hose reel jet and a covering jet to put out the blaze.

The casualty was then left in the care of the ambulance service.

Firefighters had made the area safe by about 7.15pm.