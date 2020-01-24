Menu

Casualty given oxygen therapy after Wem house fire

By Mat Growcott | Wem | News | Published:

A casualty was given oxygen therapy after being rescued by firefighters from a house blaze in Wem.

Fire engines at the scene of a fire at Walthamstow Mall on Selbourne Road, Walthamstow, east London. London Fire Brigade (LFB) have declared a major incident as more than 100 firefighters tackle a blaze at the east London shopping centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday July 22, 2019. See PA story FIRE Walthamstow. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Three fire crews were sent to The Grove at about 6.50pm on Thursday. They were sent from Prees, Shrewsbury and Wem.

The alarm was raised after a fire broke out in the kitchen/dining area of the house.

Crews saved the person and used a hose reel jet and a covering jet to put out the blaze.

The casualty was then left in the care of the ambulance service.

Firefighters had made the area safe by about 7.15pm.

