Dog rescued from terraced house blaze by firefighters

Firefighters were called to Cordwell Park, Wem, just before 7pm on Saturday.

Four fire engines and police cars descended on the street as the area was cordoned off.

Crews from Hodnet, Prees and Wem were sent to the scene.

Firefighters had to wear breathing apparatus to get close enough to tackle the flames.

They used a hose reel to reach the fire which broke out on the first floor of a terraced house.

One neighbour captured the drama from nearby as firefighters attended.

Crews were able to bring a dog out of the property, say Shropshire Fire Service.

Fire investigation officers attended to look into the circumstances of the blaze.