Inquest of man found in Wem opens

Mr Richard Michael Downes, 35, of no fixed address, died on December 30, coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery heard.

He heard evidence from coroner's officer, Mr Gary Morris at the opening at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury today .

A member of the public alerted the emergency services at 6.26am after becoming concerned about Mr Downes who was outside the Co-op store on Isherwood Way in Wem.

Police and the ambulance service arrived and Mr Downes was found to be deceased, Mr Ellery was told.

The inquest was adjourned until April 8. It will be held at the Shirehall.