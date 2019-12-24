Shropshire youth club desperate to stay open for fears of youngsters going 'off the rails'

As it approaches its 50th anniversary, Wem Youth Club has pleaded with Shropshire Council to re-think the reorganisation of the county's youth services which could force it to close or reduce its offering.

Volunteers at the club, which has been running from the same building since 1970, say they are desperate for Shropshire Council to change its mind on the plans to cut funding from youth clubs in April 2020.

Under the new proposed model, Shropshire Council will pay for six youth workers who will specialise in working with the most vulnerable and at-risk children in the county, but Sue Challis from Wem Youth Club said it could lead to young people 'going off the rails'.

Previously, the authority had a budget which was distributed to clubs, but this is now set to end in favour of the council-employed outreach workers.

Children from the Wem Youth Club attending bird box sessions

Sue, co-chair of the club, added that it is hard for young people in Wem to access further opportunities and services.

"We know from what children and their parents tell us that we are providing a vital service that helps children learn school skills, learn about the world, get on better with their peers and do better at school," she said.

"Wem has an enormous sense of community and we teach young people that people value them and that helps them not go off the rails.

"We do not know how to go forward if the proposals are put in place. It will put us under tremendous strain.

"What we would like is for the council to turn to the government and ask for money. We just hope they will change their mind."

Shropshire Council's new model will employ outreach youth workers while the funding for existing youth clubs and workers would be cut, becoming the responsibility of local authorities.

Sue said: "It is our experience that young people, particularly in rural areas, will not trust strangers. They have relationships with our youth workers that have been developed for several years.

"They are trained by Shropshire Youth Association and know how to listen and support young people. We are in fear of closing or reducing our services, meaning young people will likely end up on the streets."

Wem Youth Club is a volunteer-run charity which is core funded by the county council, for one youth worker to hold one session a week. It holds a second session paid for by fundraising efforts.

The club's charge of £1 a week is designed to make it accessible to all, and it has previously provided children with free meals during school holidays.

Sue added: "Young people in rural areas can't afford to get into Shrewsbury by train and there are hardly any buses. They need somewhere to hang out and somewhere creative.

"In the past, children could roam the countryside but now it is not safe. So really, the only benefit of living in a rural area has been lost."

Karen Bradshaw, director of children’s services at Shropshire Council, said: "No changes to our youth support service have yet been agreed.

"A report is due to go to cabinet in January that will outline the feedback from the recent youth support consultation, and seek approval for the implementation of a new model of youth support that will aim to strengthen and grow the current limited offer of support, and extend the focus to incorporate Shropshire’s troubled and more vulnerable young people.

"Once the report has been to cabinet we’ll engage with our youth clubs and town and parish councils about our proposals and what it may mean for them."