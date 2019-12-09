Fireman Phil’s final duty as he retires after 43 years

During a career that started in 1976. Philip has attended hundreds of fires, crashes, and major incidents, including the IRA bombing of Shrewsbury Castle in 1992.

Now 63-year-old Philip, the watch manager at Wem Fire Station, is looking forward to spending some time with his family, who he said have had to miss out more than once due to his role as a retained firefighter.

He said: "My family have suffered, we have been getting ready to go on holiday and the bleeper has gone off and that is it."

Phil said he had loved the job, his colleagues and had been committed to public service, even battling back from cancer and a cardiac arrest to get back on the front line.

He said: "I have loved every minute of working for the fire service, it’s really been a great life.

“I’ve met people who have become lifetime friends and the camaraderie has kept me going through ill health. I’ve never missed a day off work – even cancer couldn’t hold me back."

Philip said he was hugely proud to have achieved what he had, including representing the service at a garden party for the Queen.

He said: "I was a young lad, my dad was a farm worker and I left school and became a mechanic, then joined the fire service when I was 20.

"I had no relations in the fire service, I knew nothing about it, I just learned through colleagues who said come and join and I could not be more proud to have achieved what I have done – Phil Smith, county lad from Shropshire going to see the Queen, it has been a real achievement!"