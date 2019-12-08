Van falls onto car in north Shropshire crash

The white van ended up resting at a 45-degree angle on top of a white car in Loppington, west of Wem.

It happened at about 12.45pm today. There were no injuries, firefighters said.

Three fire engines attended and the crews used a loader crane to free the precariously-positioned van.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager Paul Gray warned motorists to drive with care in slippery conditions.