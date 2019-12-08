Menu

Van falls onto car in north Shropshire crash

By Rob Smith | Wem | News | Published:

A van toppled onto a car after a crash on a north Shropshire country road.

Photo: @SFRS_PGray

The white van ended up resting at a 45-degree angle on top of a white car in Loppington, west of Wem.

It happened at about 12.45pm today. There were no injuries, firefighters said.

Three fire engines attended and the crews used a loader crane to free the precariously-positioned van.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager Paul Gray warned motorists to drive with care in slippery conditions.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

