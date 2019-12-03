Primary school near Whitchurch celebrates 'good' Ofsted report

Whixall Church of England Primary School was visited by inspectors in October and they were impressed to see pupils "excited about what they are going to learn".

The school is based in Whixall, between Whitchurch and Wem, and serves about 100 pupils from across the area.

Headteacher Nicola Brayford said: "I am thrilled with the ‘good’ rating we’ve achieved and to receive so many positive comments in the Ofsted inspection report which are a real credit to the staff who work so hard to make our school so special.

“We are very fortunate to be able to educate children in a unique and peaceful countryside location which gives them a privileged start in life.

"As well as providing high educational standards, we offer children a wide range of activities and experiences across sport, music, art and crafts to broaden their knowledge.

"Most importantly, everyone who works here strives to ensure that, most importantly, children are happy at school.

“Our aim is to ensure that pupils develop lively, enquiring minds so that they can understand and appreciate the world around them.”

'Pupils feel safe and secure'

Ofsted's report, released in November, said: “This is a welcoming and friendly school where pupils achieve well. Staff have high expectations of all pupils.

"Pupils arrive in the morning excited about what they are going to learn. Staff greet them cheerily and welcome them by name.

"Staff and pupils know each other well. This helps pupils to feel safe and secure.

“Pupils are kind to each other and have excellent manners. They hold classroom doors open for each other and wait patiently in line for lunch.

“The school is distinctly Christian. Staff promote the values of respect, care, support, tolerance, perseverance, forgiveness and trust.

“Pupils achieve well in a range of subjects. This is because the curriculum is well planned. Teachers make sure that lessons connect to each other.

"This enables pupils to build on what they already know and practise the skills they have learned.

"Teachers check how well pupils have understood their work and they use this information to help them plan future lessons."

In full: