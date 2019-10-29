Plans to improve drainage at Wem housing development criticised by residents

The plans were submitted by Fletcher Homes to make alterations to the drainage system at their recently completed housing development in Wem.

Residents have expressed their objections towards the changes to land on the Tilley Grove development, calling them 'shambolic'.

The initial planning application for 25 houses, which was granted in 2015, included plans for a pond which would collect water from the properties through drains which would then be released into the nearby River Roden.

The new planning application looks to create swales on the development's open space, to further allow for and improve water drainage.

Jeremy Farrow, Wem resident, said: "I object most strongly to this shambolic proposal; we can all see this is a ludicrous attempt to try and protect the current site which is submerging into the flood plain as predicted by many who clearly have more understanding of these matters than either Fletcher Homes or the Councils Planners.

"The original public open space was a usable area of green space, the swaled area as suggested will become a water sodden and potentially dangerous area more reminiscent of First War trenches than the Shropshire countryside.

"The documentation shown suggests that the swales will merely direct water into the attenuation pond; common-sense and a set of eyeballs will tell you that for a good portion of the year the trenches will be partially flooded, hence becoming slippery, dank and dangerous, quite unsuited to be a public open space.

"My objection is therefore on the grounds that commitment was given in the initial application to the provision of a public open space, the proposal contained in this application makes that un-usable."

Mike Sargeant, another Wem resident, said: "The field they are building on is a water meadow. There are piles of water on the land that won't drain. If people not from this area buy these houses, they won't know about the issues. It is a disaster waiting to happen."

Fletcher Homes declined to comment and said the plans were in consultation.