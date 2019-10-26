Wem residents in Autumn Clean

The Wem Autumn Clean will take place on Tuesday as residents look to clean up their streets.

Hosted by the 'Wembles', people are urged to join the litter pick that will be held across the north Shropshire town from 10am to 12pm.

All ages are welcome to join on Tuesday but children must be accompanied by an adult. Equipment will be provided but people are advised to wear gloves.

It is also advised to dress for the cold weather.

Meet at the Jubille Square near the Co-Op shop. For more info, phone 01939 232733.