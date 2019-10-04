Public meeting in Wem to look at climate change

Town councillors say the climate crisis is one of the biggest challenge facing the world.

The council has declared a climate emergency and wants individuals to commit to do all they can to tackle the problem.

The meeting will be held at the Wem Sports and Social Club on October 16 at 7pm.

In July the council met to talk about how to reduce the town’s carbon footprint and discuss the prospect of becoming a ‘green town’.

The commitment is also aimed at helping the area to achieve the national goal of reducing Co2 emissions by 60 per cent by 2050.

At the public meeting there will be speakers and public questions to allow the council to explore ways in which townsfolk can tackle climate change together.