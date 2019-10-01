Machete seized in Wem drugs raid

Wem Safer Neighbourhood Team and the local policing priorities team executed the warrant earlier today at Kynaston Drive in Wem where officers say a small amount of drugs and a knife were seized.

You said we did. Drugs warrant executed in Wem this morning. This machete along with some drugs seized. @InspNorthShrops @NorthShropCops @SuptMoLansdale #police #Protect pic.twitter.com/1avVx6VGVU — LPPT North - West Mercia Police (@LpptNWestMercia) October 1, 2019

Local Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Tracy Ryan said: “Information we receive from our local communities is absolutely crucial and I would urge anyone who has any information or concerns about drugs or drugs supply to let us know. I hope local residents feel reassured about the action that has been taken today and that it demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our communities are even safer.”

To report information to police contact West Mercia Police on 101 or alternatively information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.