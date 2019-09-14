Wem young people caring for the environment

The children and young adults that attend the club as looking at why people should look after their own surroundings.

During the autumn members will look at setting up a clothes swap, reducing the impact of new clothing.

They will also be separating all their waste, recycling, upcycling and composting.

They will also do some tie-dye craft using plants for colour.

Recent 10 of the young people and six volunteers from the youth club took part in Wem Carnival, joining the parad dressed as Aliens in costumes made from recycled materials.

"They designed and made all their own costumes at the club over the summer holidays from recycled plastic packaging, old inner tubes and bubble wrap", said club youth worker Becca Lewis.

The group was awarded second place after the parade.

Last term the club explored healthy eating on a budget, using Shrewsbury Food Hub donations, growing vegetables and helping on the Wem Incredible Edibles allotment.

Wem Juniors aged seven to 12 meet on Tuesdays from 5.30-7pm while the and seniors meet on Wednesdays from 6-8pm.