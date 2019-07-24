Cattery near Wem to help rescue centre

The Animal Au Pair at Northwood near Wem has been awarded a four star licence and even has some luxury pens with personal CCTV cameras to allow customers to see, hear and speak to their cat from anywhere in the world. It also offers home visits.

Owner, Linda Williams has set up the business after leaving a career at Shropshire Council.

"I lived on a farm as a youngster, owned a pet shop in London, bred cats, rabbits and hamsters in the Middle East and have worked in stables and kennels."

She said that although Northwood was a small villages it had a thriving community group.

The Cattery is being opened by The Mayor of Wem Phil Glover and Councillor Liz Vernon at 11am on August 10.

"The day is also a fund raising day for village amenities and for Sleapy Cat Rescue near Wem," Linda said.

There will be music by the Stuart Spiers band, food and refreshments, a bouncy castle and lots of stalls run by local crafters and traders.