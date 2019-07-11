Woman and three children escape wreckage after car ploughs into wall

The blue people carrier was severely damaged in the crash, which happened at about 3pm on Wednesday near the Robinson & Young van dealership, off Shrewsbury Road.

It crashed through the wall and splintered part of a wooden fence before coming to rest.

Four fire crews were sent from Wem, Prees and Wellington. The four occupants were all out of the car by the time they arrived.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We sent three ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene. On arrival, crews discovered a car that had overturned in the incident with four patients requiring treatment.

"Ambulance staff assessed a woman, the car driver, and treated her for injuries not believed to be serious. In addition, crews assessed two male toddlers and a baby girl who all appeared to have escaped serious injuries in the incident.

"All four patients were transported to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further assessment.”

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call police on 101 citing incident number 423s of July 10.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org