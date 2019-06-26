Large cannabis grow seized from Wem High Street

The grow, in the town's High Street, was so large that it was found over a number of floors.

Officers raided the property at just after 8am this morning.

Inspector Tracy Ryan, safer neighbourhood team inspector for North Shropshire, said it was a brilliant result.

"It's a product of some really good work," she said. "We'll respond to any community concern and welcome any intelligence we can act on to dismantle a grow or criminal network."

Force Operations at West Mercia Police tweeted: "Task force assisted with the planning and execution of a misuse of drugs warrant in Wem this morning.

"A large cannabis grow located. Thanks to help from @K999Cops working closely with Shrewsbury police and Shropshire CID."

Cannabis grows give off a strong, pungent smell, and sometimes have electrical wiring that has been tampered with.

Powerful lights can be left on throughout the night, and windows can be blacked out.

There may also be a sudden jump in the cost of electricity bills and a large quantity of bin bags, full of vegetable material, thrown away.

Anyone who suspects there is a cannabis grow nearby can call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org