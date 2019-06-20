Car smashes into hedge outside Shropshire hamlet

The red Citroen suffered substantial damage in the crash, which took place on the A528 near Burlton.

Officers from Wem Safer Neighbourhood Team attended the incident and reported the crash just after 6pm yesterday.

The driver did not suffer substantial injuries and West Midlands Ambulance Service was not called.

North Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "Wem SNT have been dealing with a road traffic collision in Burlton.

"Please be cautious and drive to the road conditions."