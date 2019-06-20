Menu

Advertising

Car smashes into hedge outside Shropshire hamlet

By Rory Smith | Wem | News | Published:

This was the scene after a car left the road and smashed into a hedge on the outskirts of a Shropshire hamlet.

The Citroen

The red Citroen suffered substantial damage in the crash, which took place on the A528 near Burlton.

Officers from Wem Safer Neighbourhood Team attended the incident and reported the crash just after 6pm yesterday.

The driver did not suffer substantial injuries and West Midlands Ambulance Service was not called.

North Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "Wem SNT have been dealing with a road traffic collision in Burlton.

"Please be cautious and drive to the road conditions."

Wem North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News