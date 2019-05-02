Advertising
Woman airlifted to hospital after crash near Wem
A woman was airlifted to hospital today following a crash involving two cars near Wem.
Police, fire and ambulance crews, including the air ambulance from Cosford, were called to Whitchurch Road at about 10.45am.
A woman was treated for multiple injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening.
She was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.
