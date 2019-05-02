Menu

Woman airlifted to hospital after crash near Wem

By Lisa O'Brien | Wem | News | Published:

A woman was airlifted to hospital today following a crash involving two cars near Wem.

Police, fire and ambulance crews, including the air ambulance from Cosford, were called to Whitchurch Road at about 10.45am.

A woman was treated for multiple injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening.

She was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

